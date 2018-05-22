Man dies in horror smash

A man has died after his car was involved in a smash with a lorry at Scampton yesterday.

The collision on the A15, Brigg Road, Scampton about 1645 yesterday afternoon (Monday 21st May).

Emergency services were called to the scene where a silver Mercedes articulated lorry had been in collision with a blue BMW.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30’s from Lincoln was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary but died later.

Police are seeking witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either of the vehicles before the collision.

Yesterday police said the vehicles involved were a blue BMW, a silver Mercedes-Benz HGV and a silver Land Rover.

The road was re-opened about 4am this morning.

A Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A15 around that time and may have seen any of the vehicles mentioned travelling in the area or who saw the collision itself to call us. We would also appreciate anyone who thinks they may have dashcam footage of the vehicles to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 319 of 21st May.