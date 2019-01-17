Macmillan urges people to spread the word about fundraising events this year

Lots of people start the new year determined to make a few changes - more exercise, less chocolate, maybe giving up alcohol, writes Jamie Davenport, senior fundraising manager for Macmillan in Lincolnshire.

Maybe you were sat on New Year’s Eve debating what challenge to take on in 2019 or how you can help your local community.

Whatever the new year brings, here’s hoping it’s a positive one for you all.

This month, I’d like to offer you opportunities to do something positive locally and to help people living with cancer.

It’s a shameless plug for Macmillan, but I’ll never apologise for encouraging as much local support as I can drum up.

Below are a few examples of how you can support Macmillan in 2019.

Volunteering is the backbone of this charity and here at Macmillan, we are constantly on the lookout for individuals that can give a little time each week or month.

Our local volunteering scheme has now been running a year and continues to support people living with cancer in their own home.

Our aim is to cover the town and surrounding villages, so wherever you live, please get in touch if you can help by visiting someone who needs company or maybe a lift to hospital.

I’m here to support people with fundraising events, so if you’ve ever fancied organising a ball, a sporting event or maybe just want to get sponsored for your new year pledge, I can help.

Every bit of money helps to support vital cancer services in Lincolnshire.

Just contact me on 07595 091384 or email jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk.

We all have a workplace, a school, or maybe a social club we belong to.

If you could spread the word about Macmillan fundraising and volunteering to your friends and colleagues, we would be very grateful of the support.

I wish everyone the best 2019 possible and don’t hesitate to get in touch this year.