Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Charles Booth, 59, of Louisberg Road, Hemswell Cliff; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Danielle Lewis, 29, of Ingamells Drive, Saxilby; driving over the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £76, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Liam Reeve, 27, of Sandringham Road, Retford; driving over the 50 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Peteris Kalacis, 49, of Florence Street, Lincoln; driving without insurance policy. Fined £243, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for two months.

Patricia Smith, 50, of Shelley Drive, Lincoln; driving over the 60 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

THEFT

Simon Denman, 27, of John Jenkinson Close, Gainsborough; received stolen goods and driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

William Andrews, 48, of Woodfield Road, Gainsborough; stole food and alcohol from Marks and Spencer, two bags from The Works and wine from Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £3 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieron Russell, 27, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough; stole two CCTV cameras from Patrick’s hand car wash. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and detained in the courthouse.

ALCOHOL

Westley Leake, 40, of High Street, Fillingham; failed to provide a specimen for analysis. Fined £133, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 36 months.