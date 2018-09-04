Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Ian Newbury, 50, of St Botolphs Gate, Saxilby; driving without an insurance policy. Gined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Andrzej Harytczak, 33, of Yeoman Close, Worksop; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Alexandru Mihailov, 23, of Guildhall Street, Lincoln; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Scott Mundie, 21, of Little Bargate Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy and or a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Adrian Barbu, 29, of Newark Road, Lincoln; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

James Brewin, 23, of Thesiger Court, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Mark Ellis, 53, of Westwick Gardens, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Mark Howes, 43, of Witham Drive, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Zlatin Ivanov, 31, of Cranwell Street, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £153, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Laura Perez-Martinez, 37, of McInnes Street, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £146, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Samantha Rushby, 21, of Morton Drive, Lincoln; driving without a test certificate. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sharmain Wilson, 32, of Marjorie Avenue, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy or a test certificate. Fined a total of £880, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Muhammad Khan, 28, of Andover Close, Lincoln; driving with a headlamp not in good working order. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Nash, 55, of Rosebery Avenue, Lincoln; driving without a test certificate. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Colin Kelly, 43, of Austen Walk, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Hayley Clark, 29, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made and £50 compensation.

ALCOHOL

Scott Brown, 19, of Carn Close, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

Jaqueline Lindsey, 54, of Westholm Close, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £415, £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 20 months.

DAMAGE

Danny Hedges, 27, of Button Road, Lincoln; damaged windows. Fined £80, £20 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Emre Saglam, 21, of Urban Street, Lincoln; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachael Clough, 33, of Westbrooke Road, Lincoln; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.