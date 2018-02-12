Lincs: Results from the courts

ALCOHOL

Samantha Kay, 36, of Saracen Close, Gainsborough; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £150, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 13 months.

DAMAGE

Richard Pedge, 32, of Blankney Crescent, Lincoln; damaged a glass door. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £109 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Neil Bradley, 38, of Sunningdale Way, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Alexandros Kioutachialis, 37, of Scorer Street, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Scarborough, 44, of Humber Street, Retford; speeding in excess of 40 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Airlie Wright, 43, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough; stole pants and socks to the value of £34.50 belonging to Boyes. Discharged conditionally for six months and pay £34.50 compensation.

OTHER

Jak Smith, 22, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough; Possession of a metal bar in public. Community order made and pay £85 victim surcharge.

Joanne Reed, 43, of Beechways, Retford; failed to pay train fare. Fined £220, £9.80 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Jonathan Dixon, 47, of Yarborough Road, Lincoln; begging in a public place. Discharged conditionally for six months and £20 victim surcharge.