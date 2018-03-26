Lincolnshire to get an extra £3.4 million to repair potholes

Lincolnshire has been awarded an extra £3.4 million to repair potholes and other storm damage on roads badly affected by the winter weather.

And with a £3,457,324 funding pot, Lincolnshire will get more cash than any other local authority.

The latest funding is part of a £100 million project to help repair almost two million potholes as well as help protect the roads from any future severe weather.

This is on top of the £75 million already given to councils from the Pothole Action Fund, as well as the additional £46 million boost for highways authorities announced before Christmas.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads. We are giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads so all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes.”