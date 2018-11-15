Inspirational youngsters to turn on village’s Christmas lights

Youngsters who have been part of a project to help blind people across the world have been booked to bring Christmas to life in Misterton.

They are pupils who were in year six at the village’s primary school during the 2017/18 terms and were collectively named as Misterton Parish Council’s junior citizens of the year.

This was because they helped North Notts Lions Club produce a promotional video about Lions Clubs International’s programme to raise money for blind and visually impaired people.

Now they have been enlisted by the parish council to switch on the village’s Christmas lights at a special ceremony on Church Meadow on Friday, December 7 at 6 pm.

The ceremony will also feature a visit by Santa, seasonal music from Hatfield Brass Band, stalls and refreshments, including mulled wine. There will be no charge, but a donation to the council’s nominated charities, Macmillan Cancer Care and the village’s parish church, would be welcomed.

The lights switch-on is the highlight of a weekend of events and activities designed to herald the Christmas spirit. An arts and crafts exhibition will be held in the church, with prizes for the best exhibits, stalls for crafters and businesses will stand on Church Meadow and a coffee morning will be held in the church on the Saturday.