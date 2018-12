Here’s what the weather holds in store for us today.

The region is waking up to a dry, bright and chilly start this morning (Monday, December 17), with any patchy fog gradually clearing to leave a largely dry day with some sunny spells.

It will turn cloudier and breezier through the afternoon, with some showery rain reaching the Peak District by evening.

The maximum temperature todya will be 8 °C.

Keep checking back for all the latest weather updates.