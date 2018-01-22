Time to talk about mental health in Doncaster

A Doncaster town centre shop is encouraging local people to take time to talk about mental health as part of Time to Talk day on February 1.

The Talking Shop, 63 Hallgate, is the base for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) Service which provides talking therapy to people experiencing common mental health conditions including stress, depression, anxiety, bereavement and low esteem.

Tim Godley, RDaSH Team Manager, said: “We are using the Time to Talk day to remind everyone that mental health affects us all and everyone should feel able to talk about it.

Tim added: “Here at the Talking Shop we offer a whole range of talking therapies and stress control classes to help people improve their wellbeing. I urge anyone who is suffering in silence to telephone or call into the Talking Shop, where they will be able to self-refer into the service.”

The Doncaster IAPT service is for people aged 18 and over, who present no risk to themselves or others. The service sees people experiencing common mental health problems including: depression, general anxiety, stress, panic, phobias, social anxiety, low self-esteem, health anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bereavement and mild eating disorders (not anorexia nervosa).

For more information about the help on offer, please visit www.talkingsense.org, ring 01302 565650, or call into the Talking Shop at 63 Hall Gate in Doncaster’s town centre (open weekdays between 9am and 5pm).