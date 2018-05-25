Get your tickets for the Team Verrico summer ball

Described as the most glamorous, formal, night of the year, the Team Verrico summer ball is just around the corner.

The event takes place at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, June 16, and is a celebration of the Isle-based charity’s achievements whilst looking forward to the year ahead.

Tickets cost £42 and include a three course meal with wine, a drinks reception, live entertainment and an invitation to participate in a live auction and raffle.

A spokesman said: “The black tie event raises vital funds to support parents of young children facing cancer, looks at the achievement of the charity and those fundraising for it, mixing humour with stilt walkers and dancers in a glorious spectacle to amuse those assembled.”

One of those organising the event is Cheryl Moorhouse, owner of Epworth business Metres to Miles.

She said: “The Team Verrico Annual Charity Ball is a highlight of my social calendar. Not just because I get to swap my trainers for heels, but because I love seeing everyone come together in one room for one night for one purpose - to support this local charity.

“The evening showcases what the charity has achieved so far and what it is aiming to achieve going forward. It epitomises the grace and gratitude shown by many on every level and I feel privileged to be part of this amazing event and part of this humble team.

“It’s going to be an electric, fun-packed evening and I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on.”

For more information or for tickets visit the website Team Verrico

The charity was formed after Epworth mum, Anna Verrico, died from triple negative breast cancer aged just 35 in 2013.