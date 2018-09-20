Get the kettle on for Macmillan this month

Macmillan’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ day is one of my favourite days of the year, writes Jamie Davenport, fundraising manager for Macmillan in north and coastal Lincolnshire.

What better way to raise money than eating cake and talking with new and old friends alike.?

This year it’s on Friday, September 28, but people hold the events all through the week and weekend.

On the day, I visit as many as I can (last year I visited 19) to thank those involved, but also to highlight how the money raised will make a difference locally.

Right now, Macmillan is spending money in Lincolnshire to help find better ways of local communities working together to support those affected by cancer.

It’s great to meet local groups, companies and individuals to find out their experiences and to see how they might be able to help locally.

This event truly is for everyone, from WIs and schools to big businesses.

Everyone comes together to raise money for a good cause.

The Lincolnshire Otter pub and restaurant is holding its coffee morning on Saturday, September 29 and it provides an opportunity for people to stop by and check out the surroundings if they have not been before.

The pub has chosen Macmillan as its charity partner and has been raising money with bar games, fun days and more, raising more than £1,000 so far.

Macmillan will be looking at ways for people to access information about local cancer services there as well, through leaflets and drop in sessions.

You see, it really is about the local community working together.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that is holding a coffee morning for Macmillan.

I would also love to know how everyone gets on and what they did on the day.

As always, you can contact me on 07595 091384 or email jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk