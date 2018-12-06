Gainsborough shows great festive support for Macmillan

There’s no getting away from the fact, Christmas is upon us, writes Jamie Davenport, senior fundraising manager for Macmillan in Lincolnshire.

Everywhere we look, lights are on, shops are decorated and slowly people are giving in to the Christmas spirit.

One of the stalls at the Gainsborough Christmas fair

Christmas officially starts for me mid-November, as I attend the annual Light up a Life event in Scunthorpe.

Now in its 20th year, this event attracts more than 600 people into the town centre on a Wednesday evening to celebrate the lives of people sadly lost, whilst raising money for Macmillan.

It was a truly moving evening which culminates with the switching on of the tree lights.

More recently, I visited the Gainsborough Macmillan Christmas Fair in Gate Burton.

Such a wonderful venue, kindly hosted by the Topp family, using Gate Burton Church and the Old Rectory as a stunning setting for all things crafty.

All run by the fabulous volunteers of the Macmillan Committee, this event raised more than £2,000 for local people living with cancer.

And what about the rest of the year?

There are Santa runs, Christmas parties and all sorts of things being held to support Macmillan.

It’s a great time of year for people to go crazy on fundraising.

If anyone has any weird and wonderful ways to fundraise this Christmas, I’d love to hear about them.

We are always grateful for everyone’s support at this time of year.

Maybe you could organise a Christmas Jumper day at work, or encourage friends and family to make donations in lieu of Christmas cards?

Whatever you do, just have fun doing it.

I’m always around to offer support, advice or more crazy ideas, just call on 07595 091384 or email jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk