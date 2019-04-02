Gainsborough’s monthly farmers’ and craft market to get new look and location

Gainsborough’s monthly farmers’ and craft market is set to get a new look with a new location and new traders.

The Gainsborough Farmers’ Market has been located at Marshall’s Yard since 2008.

The first of the monthly markets to be held on Market Street will take place on April 13.

Now the Marshall’s Yard team are working with West Lindsey District Council on the relocation of the market to its new Market Street location, and will also continue to manage the monthly event.

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “This is a really exciting move for the town’s farmers’ and craft market and we’re really pleased to be working with great local partners on delivering a really strong market offer in its new location.

“We’ll be working to attract new visitors as well as our regular market shoppers, and on getting the message out about the new location for the market.”

The market will have a fresh new look with seasonal themes.

Long-standing traders including Pickles Preserves and the award-winning Redhill Farm will still be at the market.

Other producers attending the new-look market will include Good With Wood, Jane Lee Art, Special Edition Chocolate, The Little Cottage Candle Co and With Love From Lincolnshire.

The town’s regular weekly market continues to take place every Tuesday and Saturday as normal.

Ady Selby, from West Lindsey District Council, added: “Our markets are an asset to the town and it’s great to be working in partnership to build on the success of the monthly market.

“This will help create better connectivity between the Market Place, The Roseway Quarter, the Lidl store and Marshall’s Yard.”

Market Street has undergone a major programme of investment in recent months, including the new Travelodge Hotel, Roseway Car Park and a programme of shop front improvements.