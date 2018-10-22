Gainsborough primary school get gold award for ‘making a difference’

A Gainsborough school is celebrating after being named School of the Year after it managed to turned itself around moving out of special measures.

Benjamin Adlard Primary School was one of 13 winners honoured for inspirational work and outstanding achievements in the classroom at the Pearson Teaching Awards.

Benjamin Adlard Primary School was presented with the award for ‘School of The Year – Making a Difference’.

This is a new category, which has been introduced to recognise schools who have transformed the life chances of children, and their local community.

The judges were so impressed by the calibre of entries that they awarded two gold winners, a primary and a secondary school.

The award ceremony is set to be broadcast on BBC2 on October 28, at 6pm on Britain’s Classroom Heroes and will give viewers an insight into the inspirational work behind Benjamin Adlard Primary School’s award win.

Moving from ‘Special Measures’ to ‘Good’, which is the first good judgement the school has ever had, was just the beginning of Benjamin Adlard’s journey and the school team now impacts the community in ways that no Ofsted inspection could ever measure.

For example, the school supports local nursing homes, and has bold, inspirational plans to create a community hub with the police force to help with debt counselling, housing support, employment support, food banks and much more.

The school is committed to helping all parents and pupils, whatever their personal challenges may be and one parent of a young child with autism explains in the television show how their son went from attending school for 10 minutes a day to full time.

Sam Coy, headteacher, said: “We are honoured to be presented with the primary school of the year Pearson award for making a difference.

“I would like to thank the staff for their relentless hard work and commitment to our school, our pupils for being truly wonderful and inspiring and our families for their ongoing supporting belief.

“This award demonstrates what can be achieved in the south west ward and we are very proud for being recognised for this work as so many school and school leaders do brilliant things for children everyday.

“Our school has been on a wonderful journey over the last few years and we can’t wait to continue helping our pupils to be the best they can be and flourish in our community.”