Gainsborough prepares to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

There will be a number of events taking place around Gainsborough and the surrounding areas on Sunday, November 11, to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Small troughs at Gainsborough’s war memorial will act as a Garden of Remembrance and everyone is invited to lay their own symbol of remembrance in them any time before November 11.

Gainsborough’s main tribute will take place on Remembrance Sunday, November 11, with a church service at 10am at All Saints’ Parish Church.

This will be followed by a procession led by The Royal British Legion, clergy and civic dignitaries to the nearby war memorial. Here, there will be a short act of Remembrance.

A two-minute silence will commence at 11am, the Last Post and the Reveille will be played and wreaths will be laid. Any organisation or individual will be given the opportunity to lay a wreath or other symbol of remembrance.

The Trustees of Bransby Horses and John Galloway of the 49th Squadron Association are holding a remembrance Service at Bransby Horses on November 11 at 10.55am.

The service will honour the four crew members of the Handley Page Hampden No.AT.129EA-O of 49 Squadron who died when their aircraft crashed in one of the charity’s fields on January 25, 1942.

The service will take place at the Clifford Marshall Building at Bransby Horses. People are asked to arrive at 10.45am. Refreshments will also be served after the service.

A service will be held at the war memorial in Blyton at 2pm on November 11, with refreshments at the Victoria Club afterwards.