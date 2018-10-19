Friday's weather forecast promises a nice start to the weekend

Your weather forecast for Friday promises dry and sunny conditions as the weekend arrives once again.

The Met Office has predicted that any mist and fog seen in the morning will quickly clear and make way for sunny spells right across the East Midlands.

As we move into tonight it will remain dry but temperatures could drop closer to freezing than we have seen in recent weeks.

The weather forecast says: "Any mist and fog will clear in the morning. It will be a dry day, with bright and sunny spells for most.

"Northwestern areas may turn cloudier in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 15°C.

"Mainly dry with variable cloud and clear spells overnight. Any light spots of rain confined to northwestern hills.

"A few mist or fog patches may develop, most likely in the south. Minimum temperature 4°C."

Much of the same is expected over the weekend and into the start of next week, however some rain and a bit of cloudy conditions should be anticipated.

The forecast adds: "Early mist or fog will clear on Saturday morning, leaving a dry day with sunny spells.

"The best of these in the south and east, with more cloud further northwest. Maximum temperature 16°C.

"Breezy and mostly cloudy on Sunday with patchy rain possible in the west, clearing later.

"Monday and Tuesday dry with bright or sunny spells although with a fresh breeze developing."