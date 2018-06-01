Free employment, career and training guidance at Gainsborough skills fair

A free event to showcase employment, career guidance and training opportunities in West Lindsey will take place in Gainsborough.

The West Lindsey Employment & Skills Partnership is hosting a skills fair at The Blues Club, on North Street, on Tuesday, June 12.

Entitled “Step up to Your Future”, it will take place from 1pm to 4pm, offering residents access to help and advice from employers, training providers and advice agencies.

Mike Johnson from LAGAT Training & Recruitment, speaking on behalf of the partnership, said: “The skills fair is a great opportunity for those seeking work, thinking of changing job, considering an apprenticeship or even setting up on their own.

“Last year, we were delighted to see more than 200 people attend to find out about the 65 plus job vacancies and apprenticeships available from 35 of our exhibitors.

“This year we are delighted to welcome many representatives from the Made in Gainsborough Engineering apprenticeship project.

“We hope to see lots of people attending this invaluable event as it is a key opportunity for people to step up to your future.”