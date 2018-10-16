Found out more about the history and heritage of Gainsborough

Gainsborough Market will be taking part in The Big Draw for families and residents to ‘explore the place they live in’.

This free event, organised by West Lindsey District Council and supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, will aim to explore the stories of Gainsborough’s buildings past and present while celebrating the town’s heritage.

Wendy Osgodby, senior growth strategy and projects officer at the council who organised the event for families, said: “West Lindsey District Council are preparing to make a funding application to the Heritage Lottery Fund to help restore and improve some of the historic buildings in Gainsborough town centre so this event will be a great opportunity to gage the thoughts and feelings of local residents.

“Drop into our family friendly activity and help us draw pictures of buildings and places past and present. Be inspired by the buildings around you.

“Work together to create a special colour-packed celebration of the town’s heritage.”

The event is open to anyone to attend, and will take place in the Market Place from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, October 23.