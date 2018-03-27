Former Gainsborough man jailed after stolen property found at his home

A man who was caught with a stash of stolen property after police raided his home has been jailed.

Elliott Sizer was arrested in the week before Christmas after police obtained a warrant to search his address.

Rebecca Coleman, prosecuting at Lincoln Crown Court, said the officers found a number of bags containing perfume, chocolates, clothing and make-up which still had the price tags on.

“The police asked the defendant if he could provide the receipts but he was unable to do so,” said Miss Coleman.

“He said they were Christmas presents for his nephews and nieces. He said he had bought the items legitimately from the shoplifters.”

Sizer, 22, formerly of Portland Terrace, Gainsborough, but now of Millmere Road, Waddington, admitted handling stolen goods.

He admitted breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed for possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply as a result an incident in Lincoln High Street, when he was arrested and found with 20 wraps of Mamba. Messages found on his mobile phone indicated he was involved in dealing the substance.

Miss Coleman said Sizer had also had a further charge of conspiracy to possess a psychoactive substance with intent to supply for which sentence had previously been deferred. That charge arose out of searches of Sizer’s home on two dates in June last year when further supplies of Mamba were found.

Sizer was jailed for a total of 12 months.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, in mitigation, said since his latest arrest Sizer has been trying to stay out of trouble and had reduced his drug use.

He told the court: “There is no evidence that the defendant is a fence. He bought the items as Christmas presents.”