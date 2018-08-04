Five youngsters have been arrested following derelict building fire

Three 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a large fire at a derelict building in Mansfield.

The former Bombardier building in Victoria Street was severely damaged and around 12 homes had to be evacuated because of the blaze, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 31.

The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, are currently being questioned in connection with the incident.

Around 12 homes had to be evacuated following the incident and other residents in the area were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut because of the smoke.

Firefighters tackled the large fire at the derelict Mansfield factory.

A joint investigation was launched by Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service into how the fire started.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 869 of July 31.