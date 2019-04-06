Firefighters called to a grill pan fire in Gainsborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Fire crews from Gainsborough attended a grill pan fire yesterday (Friday, April 5). They were called to the incident in Malpas Avenue, Gainsborough just after 7pm. Malpas Avenue. Photo from Google. Fire was out on arrival. Crews inspected only. Fire was caused by a build up of grease within grill pan. There were no injuries A Nottinghamshire mum gives knife crime advice for parents