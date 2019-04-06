Firefighters called to a grill pan fire in Gainsborough

Fire crews from Gainsborough attended a grill pan fire yesterday (Friday, April 5).

They were called to the incident in Malpas Avenue, Gainsborough just after 7pm.

Malpas Avenue. Photo from Google.

Fire was out on arrival.

Crews inspected only.

Fire was caused by a build up of grease within grill pan.

There were no injuries