Specsavers in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough is holding a family fun day to raise money for Lincolnshire firefighter, Stefan Hawcroft, who is fighting an inoperable brain tumour

The event, on Saturday, May 26, from 10am to 2pm, and the money raised will go towards potentially life-saving private treatment.

The event will feature a fire truck pull by the fire brigade and North Lincolnshire Strongmen, a tombola and ice cream van.