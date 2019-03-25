Fun for all the family at Lincolnshire’s countryside spectacular

A range of new, fun activities for families are being served up at this year’s Countryside Lincs.

The celebration of animals, food, farming and the countryside will take place at the Lincolnshire Showground on Sunday April 14.

A new addition for 2019 is a sports zone, where attendees can take part in All Stars Cricket taster sessions with Lincolnshire Cricket, the Action Wheels adventure bike course and Active Lincolnshire’s human table football.

Crowds can also enjoy the Stunt Trial Bike Show throughout the day, performed by Will Ackerley.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “As always, there’s a packed timetable of activities in the Countryside Ring and with eight different zones for children and parents to explore, it makes the perfect Easter holiday day out.”

Other highlights will include interactive activities in the food zone and performances by walkabout act Froojamaflip & Fred.

To mark the 150th anniversary of Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, the heritage zone will teach visitors about the county’s heritage.

Local brewer Ferry Ales Brewery has created a unique blend - Harvest Gold - to celebrate the 150th birthday of the charity.

The one-day event, running between 10am and 4pm, will also offer a range of activities including meeting farmyard animals big and small, trying a range of locally-produced foods and getting a taste of farm life with tractor rides and exhibitions, including the return of the popular sheep roadshow.

Advance tickets are £18 for a family or four, £7 for adults, £4 for children and free for under-fives. Visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/countryside-lincs for details.