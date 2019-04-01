Willoughton Primary School holds tea party for Mother’s Day - pictures
Kind-hearted mums and grans enjoyed an afternoon of pampering courtesy of staff and pupils at a village primary school.
The Mother’s Day-themed event at Willoughton Primary School on Friday saw the children roll up their sleeves to help prepare and serve afternoon tea, sing songs and perform a reading of the book Guess How Much I Love You.
Headteacher Jessica Lees said: “It was a really special time and really nice for the children to show their appreciation for everything their mums do for them.
“And I think the mums really appreciated the effort!”
The event raised £137 for Marie Curie in memory of a mum of one of the pupils.