Willoughton Primary School holds tea party for Mother’s Day - pictures

Kind-hearted mums and grans enjoyed an afternoon of pampering courtesy of staff and pupils at a village primary school.

The Mother’s Day-themed event at Willoughton Primary School on Friday saw the children roll up their sleeves to help prepare and serve afternoon tea, sing songs and perform a reading of the book Guess How Much I Love You.

Mother�"s Day afternoon tea at Willoughton Primary School, pictured are Harleigh Everatt, six, Sally-Ann Everatt, Preston Everatt and Jenny Everatt

Headteacher Jessica Lees said: “It was a really special time and really nice for the children to show their appreciation for everything their mums do for them.

“And I think the mums really appreciated the effort!”

The event raised £137 for Marie Curie in memory of a mum of one of the pupils.

Mother�"s Day afternoon tea at Willoughton Primary School, busy serving the Mums are Emma Watkinson, nine and Chloe Brooks, 10

Mother�"s Day afternoon tea at Willoughton Primary School, Oliver Williams, eight with Mum Liza Williams

Mother�"s Day afternoon tea at Willoughton Primary School, Ellie Crisp, eight is pictured with Mum Jenny Crisp

Mother�"s Day afternoon tea at Willoughton Primary School, pictured is Tom Clifton with Nan Margaret Clifton and Mum Jenny Clifton