Doncaster Council hosts events for National Apprenticeship Week

It’s National Apprenticeship Week next week (March 5-9) and Doncaster Council is looking forward to meeting prospective apprentices at events across the borough.

Guided tours of the council, information drop-in sessions and a mini apprenticeship fair will take place throughout the week at the Civic Office which are a chance for young people to discover what apprenticeships are all about especially if they are seeking an alternative option to sixth form or university.

Members of the council’s Apprenticeship Network will also be visiting schools to talk about opportunities. For further information or to book onto the one-to-one drop-in sessions and events, you can call the Apprenticeship Programme Team on 01302 735556.

Organised by Doncaster Council’s Apprenticeship Team, the events and drop-ins will be a chance to:

· Talk to current apprentices about their experiences

· Find out about Apprenticeship and Traineeship opportunities (including those at Doncaster Council)

· Get advice from the Apprenticeship team and register with them to be notified about local opportunities

The wide range of apprenticeships can also be found in the brand new 2018 Doncaster Council Apprenticeship Prospectus which also features case studies from current apprentices and plenty of information about how to apply. The prospectus can be accessed here www.doncaster.gov.uk/apprenticeships and copies will be available at the various events during the week.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “With the borough’s transformation stepping up a gear, this is an exciting time to become an apprentice in Doncaster.

“Apprentices are playing an important role in many of the borough’s transformational projects – the new National College for High Speed Rail opened its doors to its first intake of apprentices last year with their sights set on a bright future in the rail industry. We are also very proud of the increasing range and calibre of apprenticeship opportunities at Doncaster Council – many apprentices that come to the council go on to have rewarding careers with us.”

Following an Ofsted inspection in May 2017, the apprenticeship programme at the council was graded as good. The inspection found that ‘apprentices benefit from high levels of care and support from assessors, which creates a positive learning environment in which they can flourish, successfully developing their confidence and making progress in their learning.’

Please see details of the activities below and call our Apprenticeship Programme Team on 01302 735556 to book or for more details.

One-to-one information and advice sessions

Location: Civic Office

Dates & times: Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th March at 9.30-11.30am and 2-4pm; Thursday and Friday – all day

Insight guided tours

Location: Civic Office

Date & times: Wednesday 7th March – 10.30am, 2pm and 4pm

The Insight tours include a guided tour of the Civic Office along with presentations from existing apprentices and Q&As.

Mini apprenticeship fair

Location: Civic Office

Date & time: Wednesday 7th March – 11.30am-3pm

You can also follow Doncaster Council apprenticeships on social media - Facebook:/doncasterapprenticeships and Twitter: @ApprenticeinDN Visit Doncaster Council Apprenticeships