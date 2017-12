These dramatic pictures show firefighters battling a blaze on a Gainsborough Industrial estate on Christmas Eve.

Crews from Gainsborough, Saxilby, Market Rasen and Lincoln South were called to the fire on the Thornton Street Industrial Estate at around 11pm on Christmas Eve.

Thornton Street

Residents were advised to close their doors and windows.

There was severe damage to one industrial unit and the fire also affected three other units.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Thornton Street

Thornton Street