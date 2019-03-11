Dog unit and police helicopter deployed after vehicle fails to stop in Gainsborough

Officers, the dog unit, and the police helicopter were deployed in Gainsborough following a vehicle failing to stop.

At 10:56pm on Saturday March 9, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on East Lane, Corringham, Gainsborough, and headed in the direction of Blyton.

A pursuit took place through areas including Blyton, Morton, Till Bridge Lane and on towards Laughton woods.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop as it was heading back towards Blyton.

Helicopter and dog units were deployed to locate a 30-year-old man on Little Belt Road, in the woodland, who was hiding in the undergrowth at 12:25am.

A 30-year-old man from Gainsborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop and going equipped for theft. He has since been released under investigation.