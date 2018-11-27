Dog poo and half-eaten kebabs found in Lincolnshire grit bins

Following the discovery of half-eaten kebabs, dog poo bags and even used needles inside Lincolnshire grit bins, people are being reminded that they aren’t meant for rubbish.

While Lincolnshire County Council grits around 2,000 miles of road each time temperatures drop, the council has said that it “simply doesn’t have the resources to routinely salt footpaths”.

Which is why the authority works closely with a range of local organisations to clear some steep and well-used pavement, providing them with the salt they need.

However, recently substances other than grit including dog poo and plastic bottles have been found in the grit bins.

The council is now asking residents to “love your grit bin” and colder weather approches.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at the council, said: “The council provides and refills almost 1,900 grit bins for local communities to use on paths and roads in their area.

“Recently, a number of the bins have been found full of rubbish, including half-eaten kebabs, dog poo bags and even used needles.

“This is clearly not what they are intended for, and it’s extremely unpleasant for those helping to keep their local community free of snow and ice.

“So please do look after your local grit bin.”

Gritters go out onto the roads when tepreatures go below one degree and have already been out in the county.

For more information about gritting, including advice on safely clearing snow and ice yourself, visit Lincolnshire County Counils website .