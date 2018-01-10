Searches continuing for Lincolnshire man missing in French Alps

Searches are continuing for a Lincolnshire man who went missing while skiing in the French Alps on Sunday.

John Bromell, from Willingham by Stow, near Gainsborough, was last seen on the Paquis chairlift in the resort of Tignes at 4.30pm on Sunday, after deciding to go for one last run alone.

The weather in the resort at the time ‘severe and getting worse’, police said.

The 39-year-old was wearing a multi-coloured hat with a pompom and a checked jacket.

An appeal to find him has been shared on Twitter by the resort, and says that John is only able to speak English.

A spokesman for police in Tignes said: "The lost man had been skiing all of Sunday with his family and had set off for one last run alone. Everything is being done to try and find him."