Police appeal after vicious, unprovoked assault in Gainsborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to a vicious, unprovoked assaulted in the car park of a Gainsborough supermarket.

The incident occurred on December 8 at 5.30pm, when the victim, a man in his mid-50s, was trying to leave the car park in his car when a boy blocked his path. The victim got out of his car and was knocked to the floor by the offender. He suffered bruising and swelling to his face.

Police believe there would have been numerous witnesses to the assault and are asking anyone with any information to call them on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.