Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Gainsborough.

It happened on Sunday, December 16 at around 6.30pm on Pingle Hill.

Police incident

Three men approached the victim demanding his wallet before ‘punching and kicking’ him.

The attackers, who made off with the wallet, are described as white and in their teens or early 20s and were wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information that could help should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.