Over 200 knives including Samurai swords were handed in during police amnesty

More than 200 knives are off the streets thanks to the response to national knife amnesty Operation Sceptre.

As part of the national campaign Humberside Police put sealed bins at seven of its stations across the force area for a week in February so people could hand in knives without having to answer any questions or leave any details.

More than 200 blades – ranging from small knives to Samurai swords – were handed in.

Chief Inspector Paul Butler, who oversaw the force amnesty, said: “It’s great that so many people made the decision to bring their knives in, so that they can be disposed of safely.

“This campaign was about getting as many knives off our streets as possible, preventing them from being used to harm or threaten our communities.

“I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals or brought in knives.”

Operation Sceptre was launched by the Metropolitan Police Service in London in July 2015.

Its aim was to reduce knife crime and the number families affected by knife crime across the whole of the city.