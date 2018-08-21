Man stranded 15 miles from home threatened occupants of Gainsborough flat with scissors and demanded money

A man who threatened the occupants of a Gainsborough flat with a pair of scissors before demanding money has been jailed.

Daniel Astley went into the flat and robbed the occupants after finding himself stranded 15 miles from home, Lincoln Crown Court heard today (Tuesday).

Astley was desperate for cash to get back to his home in Scunthorpe when he targeted the second floor flat above a shop on Market Street.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that Astley initially banged on the door of the flat and then went away only to return 10 minutes later.

Mr Howes said: "By this time Astley had possession of a pair of scissors. He went into the flat and made threats after demanding 'Where's the drugs and the money'. "

One of the occupants was told to sit down or the scissors would be thrust into his head. The three residents, all in their 30s, were then ordered into another room and Astley went through their belongings before making off with four mobile phones together with tobacco and clothing.

Mr Howes said that the three victims of the robbery were all affected by what happened and spoke later of being in fear for their safety.

The prosecutor said that Astley was desperate for money to get home having earlier approached police for help only to be told to make his own way to Scunthorpe.

Astley was arrested after being linked to a shoplifting offence from a nearby store on the same day.

Astley, 28, of Laurel Way, Scunthorpe, admitted three charges of robbery as a result of the incident on the evening of July 22 this year. He was jailed for three years and nine months.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told him: "I accept this was not a planned robbery and was very much a spur of the moment offence but you went in, made threats and demanded drugs."

David Eager, in mitigation, said "He was stranded.

"He should have found his own way back to Scunthorpe.

"He hung around trying to get help and in desperation he then did this.

"What he did he knew was wrong. It was a desperate attempt to get a bit of money to get him back to Scunthorpe."