Man charged with murder of Jordan O'Brien in Gainsborough

A man has been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Gainsborough.

Kieron Walker, 22, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, has been charged with murder of Jordan O'Brien, 25, following an incident on Scampton Way, Gainsborough, on March 27.

Mr Walker has also been charged with being in possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place. He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today.

Officers were called to Scampton Way, Gainsborough, just before 10.45pm on March 27 to a report of a man having suffered serious injuries following an assault. He was taken to hospital but died yesterday.

A 21-year-old man, who was also arrested in connection with this incident, was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 436 of 27 March or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.