Man arrested in connection with assault in Gringley on the Hill

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Gringley on the Hill.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was punched in the head and knocked unconscious in the attack in Laycock Avenue at around 12:40am on Saturday, May 18.

He remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The arrested man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the enquiry is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 18 May 2019. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."