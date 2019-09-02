Latest Gainsborough residents sentenced at magistrates' court

Here are the latest Gainsborough residents sentenced at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Michael Boswell, 26, of Cecil Court, Gainsborough, drove a vehicle on Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, without insurance. Fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge, £85 in costs and his licence has been endorsed six points.

David Douce, 36, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough, drove a car on with 245 micrograms of Ketamine per litre of blood, exceeding the specified limit. He also had 75 micrograms of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, MDMA, per litre of blood, exceeding the specified limit. He has been fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Neil Broadberry, 34, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough, drove with tyres which were not the depth of atleast 1mm throughout. Fined £440, pay a £44 surcharge, £85 in costs and his licence endorsed by three points.

David Simons, 30, of Burton Street, Gainsborough, drove a vehicle while using a hand held mobile phone. He has been fined £220, pay a £30 surcharge, £85 in costs and his licence was endorsed six points.

Claire Charlesworth, 31, Franklin Road, Scotter, drove a car without due care and attention. Fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. Her licence has been endorsed seven points.

Geordie Smith, 36, of Summersgangs Lane, Gainsborough, drove a vehicle with no insurance or the correct licence. Fined £120, pay a £30 surcharge, costs of £85 and his licence endorsed six points.

Anthony Lambert, 36, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, without reasonable excuse harassed, contacted and pestered a woman which he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestration order. He also caused damage to a door with intent. He has been committed to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months as he has history of similar offending. He will pay a £122 surcharge and £100 in compensation.

Brad Turner, 20, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough, used a hammer to break three windows with intent. He will pay £232.30 in compensation, a £30 surcharge and £40 in costs.

Vasvi Salimehed, aged 22, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough, used a vehicle with insurance, while using a hand-held mobile phone and using front fog light when visibility was not seriously reduced on the road. He has been fined £180, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. His driving licence has been endorsed by six points.

Andrew Deans, 32, Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough, being subject to a football banning order, failed to comply with a requirement to not entre Lincoln High Street within a set period when Lincoln City FC are playing at home. He has been given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £90 surcharge and £80 in costs.