Gainsborough man jailed after fleeing police

A Gainsborough man has been jailed for two months after fleeing from police following his arrest.

Henry Smith was detained as he walked towards the Summergangs Lane travellers’ site on New Years Day.

Phil Howes, prosecuting at Lincoln Crown Court, said: “One of the officers took hold of him. He shoved his arms into her and ran off. The two officers chased him towards Lea Road without success and he evaded capture.”

Smith was arrested later in January. The 24-year-old, of Summergangs Lane, admitted escaping from lawful custody. He was jailed for two months.

Karen Walton, in mitigation, said: “It was an instinctive reaction rather than a planned event. He panicked.”