Firefighters tackle blaze at playground in Gainsborough

Firefighters in Gainsborough have tackled a blaze an a playground in the town.

The incident happened at 8.43pm last night (May 11) on the playground at Danes Road, and involved the burning of about one square meter of rubber safety padding on the park.

The playground at Danes Road, Gainsborough.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, and crews used one hose reel to extinguish it.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Gainsborough attended Danes Road, Gainsborough to about one square metre of rubber safety matting on fire at a playground. Crew used one hose reel to extinguish."