CCTV images released in connection with Gainsborough vehicle theft

Lincolnshire Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the left of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

The man allegedly entered the car park at Gainsborough Golf Club and stole a trailer which was carrying a Polaris ATV.

Do you recognise this man?

The police are appealing for information about the incident, which took place at 4.15pm on Friday, June 7.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to speak to this man who may have information about the theft of an all-terrain vehicle.

"At 4.15pm on June 7 a green/blue Volvo S40 entered the car park of Gainsborough Golf Club before it was driven into a private garden.

"A trailer carrying a Polaris ATV was then hooked up to the Volvo car, before the vehicle drove off.

"Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 391 of June 7.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."