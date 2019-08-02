Bereaved man fled from police after drink driving in Worksop

A recently-bereaved man fled from police after he was found driving over the limit in Worksop, a court has heard.

Kyle Wardle's Renault Megane was seen driving into the Shell petrol station, by St Anne's roundabout on the Worksop bypass, and then out again, at 2am, on July 2.

Police followed him on to the A57 where the car appeared to drift across the road, and he was pulled over on Newcastle Avenue.

But after speaking to police he drove off towards the town centre, where he abandoned the vehicle. He was detained shortly afterwards.

A test revealed he had 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He told police he couldn't sleep and had personal problems, but panicked when he was stopped, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Simon King, mitigating, said everything had been going well for Wardle, a dad-of-four and a scaffolder, until the sudden death of his partner, on June 25.

"His world fell apart," Mr King. "He has stopped working because he has full-time care for two younger children.

"The one positive thing is that he has a good family support network. He had difficulty sleeping and was driving aimlessly.

"He had to deal with circumstances that would have tested anyone."

Wardle, 33, of Somerville Terrace, Sheffield, admitted drink driving and failing to stop, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered the drink-driver's rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by three months.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 government surcharge.

