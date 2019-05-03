Appeal after terrified Gainsborough teenager restrained and forced into boot of car

Police are appealing for information after teenager was grabbed on a Gainsborough street and forced into the boot of a car.

At around 8.35pm on Thursday, April 25, the young woman was walking along Colville Terrace.

It happened on Colville Terrace. Pic: Google Images.

‘At least two men’ physically restrained her before putting her in the boot of a car.

They drove around for a short time before stopping in an alleyway near to Linden Terrace, just off Trinity Street.

They are then believed to have left the vehicle.

The victim escaped the unlocked car before contacting police. Thankfully, she wasn’t harmed.

The car has been described as having dull coloured metallic paintwork, possibly a hatchback.

The victim is about 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with mousey long hair.

She was wearing a grey jacket, white trousers and black shoes.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hime, of Lincolnshire Police said: “This was a particularly distressing incident for the young woman.

“While we have received no other reports similar to this, it is vital that anyone who saw this incident or a vehicle matching the victim’s description to contact us.

“Even if they believe their information is insignificant, it may help us to find the offenders.

“We would also like to appeal to any motorists who have dash cams and were in the area at the time to check their footage.

“The victim has been left particularly upset by this incident and we are supporting her as we continue our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 473 of April 25.