COURT: This week’s Worksop listings

The following people from Worksop have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

Paul Evans, 44, of Ingham Bungalows, Worksop. Drove a car on Cheapside while disqualified from driving with no insurance in place. Banned from driving for a further 12 months. Fined £500. Also ordered to pay £300 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

Justin Coe, 41, of Radford Street, Worksop. Drove a motor vehicle without an insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Timothy Henshaw, 45, of Griceson Close, Ollerton. Drove a motor vehcile after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 micorgrammes. Banned from driving for 36 months. Community order made with alcohol treatment requirement. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Jaroslaw Wagner, 42, of Holdenby Close, Retford. Was in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit to drive through drink. Must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

THEFT

Jason Emmingham, 34, of No Fixed Address. Stole three boxes of toblerone, to the value of £30, belonging to Poundworld. Imprisoned for one week after a suspended sentence order was activated. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Ryan Gee, 28, of Valley Road, Worksop. At Tesco on Gateford Road, stole baby milk, peanuts, alcohol and dentinox, to the value of £17.49. Fined £75. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30. Compensation not required as the property was recovered.

Kathleen Watson, 49, of Springfield Road, Retford. Stole groceries and alcohol, to the value of £381.84, belonging to Morrisons. Stole groceries and alcohol, to the value of £501.98, belonging to Sainsbury’s. Suspended sentence order activated. Imprisoned for 10 weeks. Must also pay £115 victim surcharge.

DISORDER

Joshua Killoran, 21, of Blyth Road, Worksop. At Clumber Street, Mansfield, was guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £245. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

ASSAULT

Alex Hill, 18, of Hawthorn Way, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Assaulted a woman. Sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Defendant must also complete with a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £100 in compensation, £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £115.

Katrina Ryan, 25, of Foxglove Close, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for four weeks. Restraining order made to protect victim. Defendant must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Lisa Whitman, 35. of Rampton Hospital, Retford. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

BREACH

Mark Nightingale, 35, of Lowtown View, Worksop. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Imprisoned for three weeks.