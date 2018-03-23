Countdown to opening of new clothing store in Gainsborough

FatFace’s new store at Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard shopping complex is to open on Easter Saturday.

The launch will coincide with a packed day of Easter egg-citement at the centre on March 31.

It will include a special seasonal visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping around the Yard with some delicious Easter treats from 11am to 2pm. Families are also being invited to take part in an Easter egg hunt around the site, which has been organised in association with the Gainsborough Lions – there is a prize for the lucky winner.

Alison Shipperbottom , centre manager, said: “We’re looking forward to spring here at Marshall’s Yard with a busy programme of events.

“We’re delighted to be starting that off with some Easter-themed fun on Saturday, March 31, when we’ll have our popular egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny and of course FatFace opening on the same day.

“Later on in April we’ll have our Farmers’ and Craft Market on April 14 and we’re looking forward to getting in the spirit of the Royal Wedding on May 19.”