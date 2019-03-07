Council tax goes up to help fund regeneration of Gainsborough

Council tax is to go up to help fund the continued regeneration of Gainsborough by West Lindsey Council.

In unveiling a vision of the future for the district, the council revealed a capital investment plan totalling £37 million for the next five years. And £5 million of that is to go towards the revival of Gainsborough through a development partner.

However, at the same time, the council announced that it had approved a council tax increase of 2.99 per cent for 2019/20.

This means the annual bill for an average Band D property of £207.27 will rise to £213.47, which equates to £6.20, or 12p per week.

The charges for the district council’s services form just part of the overall council tax bill, which also includes portions for policing, fire and rescue and, in some areas, town and parish councils.

The two announcements were made at a full meeting of the council on Monday as part of the authority’s budget report.

As well as regeneration, leisure and business growth feature heavily in the ambitious five-year blueprint.

Other highlights of the plan include the spending of £1.5 million on a Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ) at Hemswell Cliff. The idea behind the FEZ is to help unlock the potential of food and farming businesses, boost the local economy and attract more investment.

A further £1.1 million is to be spent on industrial units at Saxilby, providing workspace for small businesses. And £6.3 mllion is to go towards the district’s first crematorium at Lea.

The council also plans to fork out £7.1 million on leisure facilities across West Lindsey, £2.2 million on housing infrastructure and £1 million on road improvements.

Coun Jeff Summers, leader of the council, said: “Our spending priorities focus on those who need our support most. We have listened to residents through our budget consultation.

“The budget strikes the right balance between an increase in council tax and continuing the successful work of regenerating our district, attracting new jobs and new homes, and expanding economic growth.”