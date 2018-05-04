Council seeks support for direct train link to London

North Lincolnshire is committed to improving connectivity through increasing investment in infrastructure that creates the right conditions for sustainable economic growth and connects people, business and places.

Working with Grand Central trains the council are seeking the public’s opinion on a direct rail service from North Lincolnshire to London via North Lincolnshire Stations.

The survey, launched today and running to 21 May, will form part of the business case to detail the level of demand among residents and the business community for the service to London.

North Lincolnshire Council are supporting an application from Grand Central to the Rail Regulator for access to the line.

The proposal would see trains from London travel through Doncaster to North Lincolnshire including Scunthorpe, Barnetby and Crowle

Councillor Waltham had pledged to support Grand Central’s application at a meeting in York two months ago. He said:

“We promised we would help support the business case and the survey is integral to that. It only takes a few minutes to fill out and gives residents and the business community a strong voice.”

Coun Waltham, a board member of Transport for the North – England’s first sub-national Transport Body with statutory powers – also committed to making representations to the Department for Transport in support of the service.

He said: “Direct trains from North Lincolnshire to London would provide a significant boost to our local economy.

North Lincolnshire already enjoys great rail connectivity with northern cities and to the south via Doncaster. But a direct London service would give another reason for businesses to set up or relocate here and increase opportunities for leisure travel.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RK3WFHL

Alternatively, please send any comments to Direct London Service Survey, Business Development, Civic Centre, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, DN16 1AB or email kate.robinson@northlincs.gov.uk.