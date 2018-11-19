Coca-Cola Truck rolls into town for festive weekend

The iconic Coca-Cola Truck rolls into town this weekend when Gainsborough hosts an event full of festive fun.

The truck is stopping off at Marshall’s Yard on Saturday and Sunday as part of its Christmas tour around the country.

Visitors will be able to have a look round it and have photos taken as part of a programme of entertainment and activities over the two days.

The event has been supported by Gainsborough businesses, with the main sponsors being web design agency, DrumBeat Marketing UK, manufacturer Wefco and estate agency Martin and Co.

Marshall’s Yard manager Alison Shipperbottom said: “Donations and support for this event have allowed us to take it to the next level, providing additional attractions and entertainment, including a special festive market.

“We thank all our local partners for helping us put on this fantastic event, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the centre to see the truck.”

The event, which runs from 12 noon to 8 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday, has also been supported by Gainsborough Town Council and Invest Gainsborough.