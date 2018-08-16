Charity is so grateful for all its summer fund raisers

Summer is traditionally charity events season, when inspiring people and groups decide to do something different to help a local good cause, writes Jamie Davenport, senior fund raising manager for Macmillan for north and coastal Lincolnshire.

At Macmillan, we’re always on the lookout for anyone who wants to turn a hobby or bright idea into a money raiser.

Donations and fund raising funds Macmillan’s work and every £28 raised helps fund another hour of nursing in Lincolnshire, along with other services.

This summer already, a team of Mercedes colleagues rode a self-built four-man bike from Boston to Lincoln, before converting it to water use and pedalling back along the river Witham.

Rather them than me on a hot Saturday in July.

A group of friends from north Lincolnshire took a car worth £500 around 12 European countries in sevendays, raising more £2,000 for Macmillan in the process (I wouldn’t have minded joining them for that one).

There is still lots of fundraising to come in August and September, although not all of it involves pedalling and driving abroad.

On September, 1 a group of friends are holding a gin festival in Knaith Park Village Hall.

Last year they raised £3,000, thanks to local donations of gin and raffle prizes.

This year ‘Gin Fest 2 and Prosecco Too’ hopes to raise just as much for the Gainsborough Macmillan Not Alone Service.

Why not pop along from 2pm and show them your support.

Of course, it would be rude not to stay for a drink or two.

It takes all sorts of people and all sorts of events to fund our vital services in Gainsborough and Lincolnshire and I’m forever grateful to anyone that can help.

You can get a free Macmillan fundraising pack online at macmillan.org.uk/yourevent or you can call me on 07595 091384 if you would like to discuss ideas.