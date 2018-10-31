Changes to car parking rules at Marshall’s Yard

Changes have been made to the car parking regulations at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough in a bid to free up more spaces for shoppers.

From next Thursday (November 8), the ‘no return’ period at the 330-space car park will be extended from 30 minutes to one hour.

This means that drivers cannot return to their parking spot for at least one hour after vacating it.

Marshall’s Yard bosses say the move is designed to deter staff at stores in the shopping mall from parking there, thus ensuring there are always spaces available for customers, especially during busy times.

Manager Alison Shipperbottom said: “This car park is not for staff. It is for customers at the centre.

“We are keen to get the message out to our customers about this small change, and our customer-service team will be on hand, as always, to answer any questions.”

The pay-and-display car park has attracted its share of controversy in the past, with complaints about over-zealous restrictions and unncessary tickets and fines.

It is currently managed by a private company called Civil Enforcement Ltd, based in Liverpool, which operates the Automatic Number Plate Registration (ANPR) system. Drivers must buy a ticket on arrival, with charges set at 50p for up to two hours and £1 for a maximum stay of four hours.