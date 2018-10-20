Changes to bus services in Worksop due to roadworks

Stagecoach are making changes to bus services in Worksop from tomorrow (Sunday, October 21).

From Sunday, October 21, to Thursday, October 25, Markham Road, Langold will be closed.

This will affect services 21 and 22 which will divert via Riddle Avenue.

Markham Road and part of White Avenue will not be served.

Also from 8am on Monday, October 22, until 6pm on Friday, October 26, Westgate in Worksop will be closed due to roadworks.

This will affect Service 6 and 7 which will divert towards Worksop Bus Station from Watson Road via Newcastle Avenue, Hardy Street, Central Avenue, Allen Street, and Newcastle Avenue (Trader Clock).

Asda on Watson Road and the Town Hall on Potter Street will not be served.