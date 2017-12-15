Cash boost for crime and punishment museum

A Gainsborough museum has had a cash boost thanks to a community beat managaer at Lincolnshire Police.

PC Ian Shaw, who patrols the uphills area in the West Lindsey town, nominated the Old Nick police museum for funding offered by Police Mutual, for projects which are a force for good in their communities and he has awarded the museum with a cheque for £450.

The museum in Spring Gardens, Gainsborough, opened this year, and offers a unique look into the history of the custody suites and courts it used to house, as well as policing equipment and memorabilia.

PC Shaw said: “I spend a lot of time patrolling the areas around the museum, and I have been fascinated to see how the theatre group have developed the old police station on Spring Gardens into this police museum, and I have been hugely impressed with how much the volunteers have achieved in such a short time.

“I hope that the money can in some way help the museum develop even further, and make visits from local school children even more enjoyable, exciting and interesting.”

Eleanor Bowker, trustee for the Old Nick theatre and a volunteer at the Crime and Punishment museum, said: “The Old Nick Police Museum in Gainsborough is most grateful for the donation of £450 from the Police Mutual Fund.

“Working in association with the local force the museum plans to have school visits and the money is earmarked for educational resources.

“Recently opened, the museum in the Grade II Listed old police station and magistrates’ court in Spring Gardens, Gainsborough, houses many interesting items from the Lincolnshire Police Historical Collection, including the original charge desk, the birch and the sabre from this station.

“We are delighted to be working with the local police on this venture and are most appreciative of the donation.”